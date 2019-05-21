Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $174.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

