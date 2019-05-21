Carnival plc (CUK) Holdings Raised by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 18,569.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUK. Macquarie initiated coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

