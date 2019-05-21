Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,424,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $70,795,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 497,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 249,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

In other news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,574,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/caseys-general-stores-inc-casy-holdings-increased-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.