Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

