Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 100.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

VTIP stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

