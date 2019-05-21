Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Stock

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,092,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,116 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,267,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,472,000 after purchasing an additional 884,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,848,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of -0.59.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

