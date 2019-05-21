Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,590 Dell Inc. (DELL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dell by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of DELL opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

