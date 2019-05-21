Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $381.19 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $381.19 million and $71.99 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00013801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Chainlink has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00360429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00805935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00149409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004464 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Mercatox, Huobi, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

