Chemours Co (CC) Director Buys $120,300.00 in Stock

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CC stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 306.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

