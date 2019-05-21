Chemung Financial (CHMG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.15. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $27,983.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 938 shares of company stock valued at $45,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 267,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.