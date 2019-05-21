Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $718.00 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $727.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total value of $3,305,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,358,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,658 shares of company stock worth $8,180,702 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $760.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

