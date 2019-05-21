Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $480.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.80 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $379.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.83 per share, with a total value of $50,915.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 246,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

