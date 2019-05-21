CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.68 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 637,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,280,000 after buying an additional 293,331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

