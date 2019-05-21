Cimpress (CMPR) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis raised Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimpress currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $88.44 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $661.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 62.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $495,097.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 164,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

