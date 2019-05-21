Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,923 AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $209,031,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 766.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,992,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $167,900,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $177,272,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $977.83 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $597.00 and a twelve month high of $1,074.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $1.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.50.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total value of $1,961,036.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total value of $259,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,528.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,907 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

