ClearPoll Price Reaches $0.0512 on Exchanges (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $358,464.00 and approximately $3,624.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00400131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.01203949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00154214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004606 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

