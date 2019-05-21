Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,255,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,185,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 445,346 shares in the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,404. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.21.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

