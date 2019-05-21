Cloudbric (CLB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $204,163.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $204,163.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00399773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.01252191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00153424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004690 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,557,761 tokens. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.