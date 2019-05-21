Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $879.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $45,178.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $192,000.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

