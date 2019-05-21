Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 3,284 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,751. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

