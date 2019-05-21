Codexis (CDXS) versus Pledge Petroleum (PROP) Critical Contrast

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codexis and Pledge Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $60.59 million 16.87 -$10.88 million ($0.21) -89.24 Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 671.40 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Risk & Volatility

Codexis has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -28.78, meaning that its stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Codexis and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis presently has a consensus target price of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -18.22% -21.08% -13.52% Pledge Petroleum N/A -12.88% -9.63%

Summary

Codexis beats Pledge Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

