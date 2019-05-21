Comerica Bank Has $3.16 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 642.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 846,345 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 713,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 33,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after acquiring an additional 515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

WSM opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

