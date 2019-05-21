Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 713,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 719% from the average daily volume of 87,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Get Commerce Resources alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/commerce-resources-cce-stock-price-up-16-7.html.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.