Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Centene by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Centene stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

