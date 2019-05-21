Comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP.PE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

81.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $310.09 million 1.24 $12.57 million $0.18 29.22 Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping 4.07% 2.25% 1.27% Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.