Comparing Unity Bancorp (UNTY) & Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 28.43% 16.51% 1.44% Reliant Bancorp 17.64% 7.64% 0.93%

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Reliant Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $76.29 million 2.98 $21.92 million N/A N/A Reliant Bancorp $78.87 million 3.19 $14.09 million $1.37 16.26

Unity Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reliant Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unity Bancorp and Reliant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reliant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Reliant Bancorp.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Reliant Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

