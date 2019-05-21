Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTWS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Connecticut Water Service has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

CTWS stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Connecticut Water Service has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $841.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of -0.03.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 312.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 22.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 163.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.