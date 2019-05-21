Constant Reaches Market Cap of $45,049.00 (CONST)

Constant (CURRENCY:CONST) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Constant token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00014187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDCM, Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Constant has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Constant has a market capitalization of $45,049.00 and approximately $17,971.00 worth of Constant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00402754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.01284138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00153541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004660 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Constant

Constant’s total supply is 65,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,874 tokens. Constant’s official website is constant.money. The official message board for Constant is medium.com/@constantmoney. Constant’s official Twitter account is @constmoney.

Constant Token Trading

Constant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B, IDCM and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.