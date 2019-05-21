Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after acquiring an additional 736,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,452,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,314,386,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,230,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 202,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.67. 27,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $250.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.90.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

