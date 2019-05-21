Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Ferguson (FERGY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Ferguson stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

