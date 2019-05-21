Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 1,206 Price Target for easyJet (EZJ)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays cut easyJet to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut easyJet to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Friday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut easyJet to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,267.82 ($16.57).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 990 ($12.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 962.80 ($12.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.