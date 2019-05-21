CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $177,482.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,647.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

