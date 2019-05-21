CSX (CSX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.06. 2,446,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,876. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in CSX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,388,000 after purchasing an additional 290,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CSX by 11,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

