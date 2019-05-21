CTS (CTS) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 181,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,787. The firm has a market cap of $887.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.48. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CTS by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

