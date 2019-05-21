Cube Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Cube has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $15,040.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cube has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, BitForex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00360187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00790001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00151767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

