Daqo New Energy (DQ) Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) were up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 541,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 302,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 5,101.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

