DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 976 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $245.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

