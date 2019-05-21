Delta Air Lines (DAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Delta have outperformed its industry so far this year. Solid demand for air travel has led to an uptick in passenger revenues, which account for bulk of the company's top line. As an evidence, Delta’s passenger count rose 6.6% in April 2019. Delta expects current-year top line to increase in the 5-7% range mainly owing to upbeat passenger revenues. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are impressive. Delta has returned in excess of $12 billion to its shareholders over the past five years. However, technological glitches have lately been hampering Delta's operations and profitability. Additionally, the uptick in fuel prices might hamper Delta's bottom-line growth in the second quarter. The company anticipates economic fuel cost between $2.10 and $2.20 per gallon in the second quarter compared with $2.05 reported in first-quarter 2019.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DAL. Vertical Research started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.91. 57,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,554,538 shares of company stock valued at $175,828,075 and sold 145,901 shares valued at $8,125,848. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,007,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,981,000 after acquiring an additional 250,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

