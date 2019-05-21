Denbury Resources (DNR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 10,038,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 12,139,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital set a $2.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $834.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,751,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

