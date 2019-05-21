Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Nautilus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Nautilus to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NLS opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $16.75.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.41 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

