Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,077 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn acquired 93,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,604.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $330.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

