Devery Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 69.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Devery has a market capitalization of $180,176.00 and $362.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00400131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.01203949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00154214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004606 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Devery

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

