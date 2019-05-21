Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

