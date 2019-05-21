Devon Energy (DVN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

NYSE:DVN opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

