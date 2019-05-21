Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Brady Corp (BRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,824,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $79,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brady by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brady by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brady by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $1,036,601.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $495,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,779 shares of company stock worth $4,753,943. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Brady Corp has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

