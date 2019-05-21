Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,575,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $81,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE:USM opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 4,703 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $226,543.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,948.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,338 shares of company stock worth $2,973,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

