Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $17.89. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 58335 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

