Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report $770.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.30 million and the lowest is $750.45 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $731.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.90 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,006 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 303,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,687 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,700,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY traded up $11.50 on Friday, reaching $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,978. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.