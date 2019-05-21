Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $374,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eaton by 8,639.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,724 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Eaton by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,086,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,310,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,383,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,650,000 after acquiring an additional 206,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 1,655 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,553. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/eaton-co-plc-etn-holdings-raised-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.