Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,985 Shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (DCUD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCUD opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/edgemoor-investment-advisors-inc-acquires-10985-shares-of-dominion-energy-2016-ser-a-corporat-dcud.html.

DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD).

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.